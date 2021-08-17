Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

APDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

