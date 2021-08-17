Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. 163,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

