Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $209,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 299.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.