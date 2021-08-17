Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APRE. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

