Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

RKDA stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

