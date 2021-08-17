Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 3,735,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,424. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $395.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

