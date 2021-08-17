Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 399.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $137,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

