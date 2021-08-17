Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $167,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at $492,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

