Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Announces $0.14 Final Dividend

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Argo Investments Company Profile

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

