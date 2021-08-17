Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,729 shares of company stock valued at $36,401,424. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $365.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.