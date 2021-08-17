Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.63. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

