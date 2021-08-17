Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $464,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 334.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

