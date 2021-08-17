Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 159,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,241 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.