Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

ARKAY opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.40.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

