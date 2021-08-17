Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the July 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.2 days.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

