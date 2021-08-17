Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Assure stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

