Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ASUR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,025. The company has a market capitalization of $176.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

