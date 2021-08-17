Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $343.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Athira Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

