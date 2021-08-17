Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $343.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
