Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Athira Pharma worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

