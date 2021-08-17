Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.