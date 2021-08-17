Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlanticus stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $799.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.63.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 175.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATLC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,268. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

