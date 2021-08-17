Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35. SoftBank Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

