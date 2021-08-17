Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,756,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,358,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $187.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.90.

