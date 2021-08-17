Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

NYSE:CRM opened at $249.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $194.42 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,981 shares of company stock valued at $135,374,391. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

