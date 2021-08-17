Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 54.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 52.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

NYSE SNP opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.