Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,482.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

