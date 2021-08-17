Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.32. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

