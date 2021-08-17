Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Posts Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $421.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

