AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report sales of $69.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. AtriCure reported sales of $54.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $273.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. 272,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,156 shares of company stock worth $6,202,992. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,028,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 101,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

