Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC) Insider Matthew Shackleton Buys 241,250 Shares

Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC) insider Matthew Shackleton purchased 241,250 shares of Australian Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,950.00 ($20,678.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Australian Potash

Australian Potash Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for potash, gold, and nickel sulphide minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Lake Wells sulphate of potash property located in the northeast of the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Goldphyre Resources Limited and changed its name to Australian Potash Limited in November 2016.

