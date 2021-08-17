Auto Market Capitalization Achieves $60.27 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Auto has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $1,137.03 or 0.02483002 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.86 or 0.00919052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00049688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

