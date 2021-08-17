AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE ACQ opened at C$56.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.72. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$14.25 and a twelve month high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.