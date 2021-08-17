Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

ADP stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

