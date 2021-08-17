Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APR.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.18.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$12.89 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$9.60 and a 52 week high of C$13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

