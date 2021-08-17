AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report sales of $563.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.42 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $567.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

