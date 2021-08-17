B. Riley Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $100.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.07 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Celsius by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

