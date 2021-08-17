B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Roger Richer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62.
TSE BTO opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.