B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Roger Richer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62.

TSE BTO opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.15.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

