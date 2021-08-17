Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 60.2% in July

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the July 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.2 days.

Shares of BADFF opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BADFF shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

