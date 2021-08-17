Baidu, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.26.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $146.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Baidu by 3.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 8.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Baidu by 328.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $3,799,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.