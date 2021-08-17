Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE B opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

