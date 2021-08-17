BASIC Achieves Market Cap of $30.91 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and $3.09 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00840763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00046944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00100381 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

