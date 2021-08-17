Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $5,521,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of BSET opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

