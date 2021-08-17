Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 3rd

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. 9,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,625. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

