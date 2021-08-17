Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.
Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
NYSE:BHC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,746. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
