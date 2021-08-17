Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,746. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

