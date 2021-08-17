BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 154,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,201. BBQ has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Get BBQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.