Beam 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.70 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $71.56 million and $14.70 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005174 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,784,080 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

