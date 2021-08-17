Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 424.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 407.10 ($5.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 357.20. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 443.80 ($5.80). The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

