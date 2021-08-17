Benchmark Cuts SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target to $7.00

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

