BetterBetting Price Tops $0.82 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00865964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00159902 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

