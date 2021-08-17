Biffa (LON:BIFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $398.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 398.50 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 378 ($4.94), with a volume of 8313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

BIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Biffa alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.76.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29). Also, insider Claire Miles bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.